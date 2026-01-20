Zrinski Names County Cabinet Members | WDIY Local News

Tara Zrinski took office this month after winning the race for Northampton County Executive in November. Zrinski has unveiled the members of her Cabinet; a team of local leaders that will be tasked with guiding the County toward fulfilling goals set at the recent County Executive Summit.

Nine of the eleven announced members will be continuing in their roles. These returning faces include Director of Public Works Michael Emili, who has served in the role since 2018, Coroner Zachary Lysek, who has held the position since 1992, and Sheriff Christopher Zieger, who took on the role in June 2025.

New faces to Zrinski’s Cabinet include DeAnn L. Lawrence, who brings more than 25 years of legal and law enforcement experience to the Director of Corrections position. Director of Administration Mark Aurand also joins the county’s Cabinet for the first time with more than 30 years of legal, nonprofit, and public-sector experience.

One key Cabinet role, Director of Fiscal Affairs, has yet to be announced. County Executive Zrinski shared that a decision had not been finalized by the end of last week, and that they had no desire to rush the process.

Cabinet members were chosen due to their wide range of expertise, their professional accomplishments, and their “commitment to partnership, equity, and service to community.”

Zrinski expressed her desire to hit the ground running, emphasizing the importance of providing County employees with the proper support and autonomy to succeed in their roles and make a positive impact on the community.

