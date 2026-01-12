St. Luke's Expands Health Care Education with New College | WDIY Local News

On Friday, St. Luke’s University Health Network announced the creation of the St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences, a significant step in supporting health care education and workforce development.

The school’s inaugural class will begin in May 2026. Students can enroll for programs to pursue an Associate Degree in radiography or respiratory care, and to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in RN to BSN. Students will be guaranteed clinical placements, hands-on learning, small class sizes, and opportunities for professional advancement. The College will also offer general education courses for a fully rounded schooling experience.

Respiratory Care and Radiography classes will be held at the Priscilla Payne Hurd Education Center. The RN to BSN program will be offered online with the goal of providing effective options for adults in need of non-traditional college experiences. All students will have access to simulation and skills labs, study areas, and library resources.

Mary Grace Simcox, EdD, RN, the first president of the St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences, emphasized that the school’s launch reflects the health network’s commitment to providing an accessible, local pathway to high-demand careers.

St. Luke’s intends to continue its existing partnerships with regional colleges and universities. These partnerships and the work of the College of Health Sciences will play unique roles in broadening access to education.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is estimating that the health care and social assistance sector will see the largest job growth of any industry by 2034, largely due to an aging population and ongoing workforce shortages. St. Luke’s hopes the College of Health Sciences will build on their long history of health care education, which dates back more than 100 years.

