Allentown City Council to Hold Special Series of Public Meetings | WDIY Local News

In collaboration with several local partners, Allentown City Council will host a series of public meetings with the goal of remaining informed on resident needs. The meetings are also inspired by a drive to increase intergovernmental cooperation and solutions-based leadership.

The following meetings are planned:

Lehigh County Commissioners and members of the City and County Administrations on Thursday, March 5 at 6 PM – Exploring expanded City-County collaboration in housing, homelessness, mental health services, and more.

Allentown School Board and members of the City and District Administrations with date to be announced – Reviewing short-term and long-term goals between the City and Allentown School District, focused on improving youth outcomes.

Allentown Parking Authority on Wednesday, April 8 at 6 PM – Providing a general overview of the Authority’s mission and role in the city, and to foster communication with City Council

Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority on Wednesday, April 22 at 6 PM – Providing updates on the NIZ’s impact on the city.

All meetings will be held in Council Chambers in Allentown City Hall, located at 435 Hamilton Street. Free parking is available in the Government Deck for all Council meetings.

These meetings seek to provide a space for residents to witness their elected officials and community partners collaborating in real time. Agendas will be informational and will focus on areas for future action and improvement. No votes will be taken.