Loans Still Available for Victims of Hotel Hampton Fire | WDIY Local News

On February 20, a major fire broke out at the Hotel Hampton just steps from Easton’s Center Square, forcing evacuations of neighboring homes and businesses. Some residents have since been able to return to their homes, but several dozen are still shifting between temporary shelters provided by the City.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) issued a disaster declaration and is providing loans for both residents and businesses. April Adkins works with the SBA.

“We have our business physical disaster loans, which is to help repair or replace damaged property. This will be for businesses of all sizes. The home disaster loans are for homeowners and renters.”

Businesses and private nonprofits are eligible for up to $2 million for repairs or replacements. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to replace personal property, and up to $500,000 to repair their primary residence.

The SBA commonly offers these loans in communities impacted by similar disasters. Adkins recalled another that she experienced in Milwaukee.

“They had 10,000 people that received loans. It was based on mudslides and flooding. I’ve seen people just be devastated. They don’t know what to do.”

She emphasized that the SBA is there to help people rebuild, and said she’s seen multiple people visit the temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Easton City Hall. Available appointments have been extended through Thursday, March 26 on weekdays from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, and Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM.