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Tiburcio Sworn in for 22nd District Seat | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published March 25, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT

Ana Tuburcio took the oath of office Monday for State Representative of Pennsylvania’s 22nd District, which includes portions of Allentown and Salisbury Township.

Tiburcio was elected at the end of February to replace Josh Siegel, who resigned to serve as Lehigh County Executive. Julian Guridy, son of former Allentown City Councilman Julio Guridy, was the Democratic nominee in the race before withdrawing due to state residency requirements. Tiburcio was selected as his replacement by the Lehigh County Democratic Committee.

Several Democrats, including Allentown City Council member Ce-Ce Gerlach, have expressed displeasure with the selection process. Gerlach plans to run in the May primary for the seat.

Tiburcio has served on the Allentown School Board since 2023, as a coordinator with Fine Feather Foundation, and as owner of A&M Tax Services.

She becomes the eighth member of Latino descent currently serving in the State House. She’s the only Latino Representative currently serving the Lehigh Valley region, representing a district that is nearly 61% Hispanic.

The PA House of Representatives also welcomed Representative Jen Mazzocco on Monday, a Democrat from Allegheny County. The House now has 65 women in its ranks, a new record for the body.

The winners of two more special elections held earlier this month will be sworn in in April.
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WDIY Headlines Rep. Ana Tiburcio22nd Legislative DistrictPennsylvania House of RepresentativesAllentownSalisbury Township
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
See stories by James Zipprodt
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