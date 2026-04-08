Allentown Boys and Girls Club Location in Danger of Closing | WDIY Local News

Late last week, the Allentown Boys and Girls Club sent an email to families notifying them that the organization’s Cumberland Gardens Clubhouse may close in the near future.

The Clubhouse, located at 501 E. Susquehanna Street, operates out of a building owned by the Allentown Housing Authority, which recently saw significant cuts to its funding. For several decades, the Housing Authority has not charged the Boys and Girls Club rent for the space, but that agreement is set to expire this year, and officials say those costs can no longer be covered.

The Boys and Girls Club says they cannot afford the additional $180,000 a year to keep the space open. Public nonprofit reports show that they faced a $300,000 deficit in 2024.

All of the programs offered at the Cumberland Gardens Clubhouse are free. The space is open 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM every school day, offering a basketball league, homework help, and arts and crafts. They also operate a summer camp with field trips, career exploration, and daily meals. Boys and Girls Clubs have been proven to decrease violent crime and truancy while increasing graduation rates and overall educational skills.

Last year alone, Cumberland Gardens served almost 350 youth, with an average of 35 6-18 year olds visiting every day. The center’s attendance has increased by 10% this school year.

A fundraiser to keep the facility running has been launched with a $500,000 goal. Officials say the Clubhouse helps to launch Allentown’s “next generation of leaders, innovators, scholars, and world-changers” and are asking for the community’s support in continuing their nearly five decades of work.

