Northampton County Launches Re-Entry Career Program | WDIY Local News

A new partnership was launched this week between Northampton County, Northampton Community College (NCC), and the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI), creating the Pathway to Your Future program. The program seeks to set incarcerated individuals up for success upon release through education, career planning, and hands-on support.

The three partners are committed to strengthening the regional workforce while offering second chances to those who need them.

Participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable skills before reentering daily life. The program’s immersive curriculum focuses on career pathways, employability skills, financial literacy, and reentry planning. Activities include identifying career interests, building resumes, practicing interview skills, and developing action plans.

NCC will provide college credit for completion of success and career planning courses. Participants will then have a more accessible path to continuing their education after reentry.

Northampton County Reentry Specialist Jennifer Siegfried will serve as lead facilitator for the program. She brings more than a decade of experience in corrections and reentry programming.

Northampton County Executive Tara Zrinski emphasized the program’s ability to build real pathways to employment after incarceration, saying that it focuses on “practical, collaborative, and long-term success.”

Officials hope aligning education with workforce needs will reduce recidivism and strengthen the local economy, while addressing common barriers faced by people with criminal records. Participants will learn to navigate employment limitations, disclosure, and the current job market.

