Lovecartel's Lucas Wolk on Why He's Hosting a WDIY Benefit Concert

WDIY | By Margaret McConnell
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:57 PM EST
Left to right: WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell and Lovecartel's Lukas Wolk.
WDIY's Margaret McConnell talked with Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Lucas Wolk from the band Lovecartel ahead of the benefit concert he is organizing for WDIY at the Ice House on Saturday, January 31.

Wolk talks about why he felt compelled to organize the show amidst the recent loss of federal funding that the station has suffered.

Defend Public Radio - Winter Jam: An Awareness & Benefit Show for WDIY will feature performances by Drew & The Blue, We're from Antarctica, Lovecartel, and Dear Misty. There will also be food trucks and local vendors. The event will run from 2:30 PM until about 7 PM on January 31. Tickets are $10, avialble at the door via cash or Venmo. All proceeds will support the programming on Lehigh Valley Public Radio.

(Original air-date: 1/29/2026)
