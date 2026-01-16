John Morgan Kimock Premieres Songs from WCK's New Album, 'Out of the Blue'

Carlos Benjamin welcomes Lehigh Valley drummer John Morgan Kimock back to the WDIY studios to premiere songs from the new album, Out of the Blue, by Winderman, Colman & Kimock (WCK).

The trio is the latest project for Kimock (Crosby Collective/Oteil & Friends/Mike Gordon) who has teamed up with keyboardist Eli Winderman (Dopapod/Octave Cat) and bassist Jonathan Colman (Muscle Tough/Dungeon Crawl). The result is a group that creates nimble grooves and lush textures, all with an improvisational spontaneity. In addition to WCK's fierce original songs, Out of the Blue features their take on classic songs from the Grateful Dead and Phish.

WCK will be hosting a vinyl album release show for Out of the Blue at the Ice House in Bethlehem on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 7 PM. The event will also feature dance performances from Sarah Haarmann and William H. Travis as a "roaming host."

(Original air-date: 1/9/2026)