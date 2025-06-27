© 2025
Lehigh Valley Drummer John Morgan Kimock Reflects on His Many Music Collaborations and Performances

WDIY | By Carlos Benjamin
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:30 AM EDT
John Morgan Kimock (left) with Carlos Benjamin (right) at the WDIY studios.

Carlos Benjamin welcomes Lehigh Valley drummer John Morgan Kimock to the WDIY studios to talk about his many musical collaborations, memorable shows, and upcoming performance with his trio, JK3, at the Rose Garden in Bethlehem.

Kimock tours internationally with multiple bands, including the Hikikomori Band, the Crosby Collective, Mike Gordon (of Phish), Oteil Burbridge, and Steve Kimock (his father).

Kimock's notable musical collaborations include playing with George Porter of the legendary New Orleans funk band, The Meters, and as well as Bernie Worrell of Parliament-Funkadelic and Talking Heads fame. Kimock has also organized diverse events with multimedia shows that include dance.

When Kimock is at home in the Lehigh Valley, he most often performs with his trio, JK3, that includes bassist Alex Luquet and guitarist Justin Mazer. JK3's next performance will be at Live in the Garden, a free outdoor music series at the Rose Garden in Bethlehem, on Saturday, June 28 at 5:30 PM. Opening the show will be Mr. Heavy.

(Original air-date: 6/20/2025)
Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the Friday host of The Blend and a rotating host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays.
  • WDIY Studio Session: Steve Kimock
    Renowned guitarist and songwriter Steve Kimock joined WDIY's Shamus McGroggan in the studio along with his latest band, called Kimock, for a live interview and performance during The Blend. Joining Steve Kimock was his son and drummer John Kimock, bassist Bobby Vega, and percussionist Jason Hann.