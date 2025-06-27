Lehigh Valley Drummer John Morgan Kimock Reflects on His Many Music Collaborations and Performances

Carlos Benjamin welcomes Lehigh Valley drummer John Morgan Kimock to the WDIY studios to talk about his many musical collaborations, memorable shows, and upcoming performance with his trio, JK3, at the Rose Garden in Bethlehem.

Kimock tours internationally with multiple bands, including the Hikikomori Band, the Crosby Collective, Mike Gordon (of Phish), Oteil Burbridge, and Steve Kimock (his father).

Kimock's notable musical collaborations include playing with George Porter of the legendary New Orleans funk band, The Meters, and as well as Bernie Worrell of Parliament-Funkadelic and Talking Heads fame. Kimock has also organized diverse events with multimedia shows that include dance.

When Kimock is at home in the Lehigh Valley, he most often performs with his trio, JK3, that includes bassist Alex Luquet and guitarist Justin Mazer. JK3's next performance will be at Live in the Garden, a free outdoor music series at the Rose Garden in Bethlehem, on Saturday, June 28 at 5:30 PM. Opening the show will be Mr. Heavy.

(Original air-date: 6/20/2025)