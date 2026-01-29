Baymele's Matthew Stein on His Musical Beginnings in Allentown, Upcoming Muhlenberg College Concert

WDIY Classics host Lucille Kincaid talks with violinist Matthew Stein from the San Francisco-based klezmer and Eastern European folk trio Baymele.

Stein, who was raised in Allentown, talks about his start playing the violin and the viola in Parkland schools. He recounts his early gigs in the area playing at weddings, bar mitzvahs, galas, and other private events.

Stein traces his musical journey to klezmer music beginning at the end of his time at Parkland High School through his time studying at Wesleyan University in Connecticut and starting his current music group, Baymele, in San Fransisco in 2018. The Yiddish name translates to "little tree."

Baymele will be performing at Muhlenberg College in Stein's hometown of Allentown on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 7 PM. The specific location on campus will be provided to ticket holders. Tickets and information are available at the concert's Eventbrite page.