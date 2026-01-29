© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️

Baymele's Matthew Stein on His Musical Beginnings in Allentown, Upcoming Muhlenberg College Concert

WDIY | By Lucille Kincaid
Published January 29, 2026 at 6:37 PM EST
Matthew Stein (left) and Dmitri Gaskin (right) of Baymele.
Ryan Gourley
/
steinium.com
Matthew Stein (left) and Dmitri Gaskin (right) of Baymele.

WDIY Classics host Lucille Kincaid talks with violinist Matthew Stein from the San Francisco-based klezmer and Eastern European folk trio Baymele.

Stein, who was raised in Allentown, talks about his start playing the violin and the viola in Parkland schools. He recounts his early gigs in the area playing at weddings, bar mitzvahs, galas, and other private events.

Stein traces his musical journey to klezmer music beginning at the end of his time at Parkland High School through his time studying at Wesleyan University in Connecticut and starting his current music group, Baymele, in San Fransisco in 2018. The Yiddish name translates to "little tree."

Baymele will be performing at Muhlenberg College in Stein's hometown of Allentown on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 7 PM. The specific location on campus will be provided to ticket holders. Tickets and information are available at the concert's Eventbrite page.
Lucille Kincaid
Lucille Kincaid is a weekly host of WDIY Classics as well as WDIY's music librarian for the Janet Goloub Classical Music Library. Her background is in music education, having worked as a music educator in New Jersey public schools for 33 years. The last 18 years of her career were spent as vocal music director of Sparta High School in Sparta, New Jersey. During her tenure there, her choirs performed in festivals and workshops across the US, Canada, and Europe.
See stories by Lucille Kincaid
