A Look at Touchstone Theatre's Big Read Panel Discussion with Mary Wright
Mary Wright of Touchstone Theatre shares details for their upcoming panel discussion focusing on accessibility in housing. Featuring a lineup of speakers with expertise in various areas, the panel discussion promises a fascinating and valuable conversation for both those who have and have not read Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary, Resilient, Disabled Body. The panel discussion is part of Touchstone Theatre's Big Read initiative.
(Original air-date: 2/27/25)