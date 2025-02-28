© 2025
A Look at Touchstone Theatre's Big Read Panel Discussion with Mary Wright

WDIY
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:03 PM EST

Mary Wright of Touchstone Theatre shares details for their upcoming panel discussion focusing on accessibility in housing. Featuring a lineup of speakers with expertise in various areas, the panel discussion promises a fascinating and valuable conversation for both those who have and have not read Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary, Resilient, Disabled Body. The panel discussion is part of Touchstone Theatre's Big Read initiative.

(Original air-date: 2/27/25)
