"Knockin' Some Boots and Shakin' Some Hips": Alexis P. Suter Can't Wait to Share Her New Music

WDIY | By Jack Adams
Published August 19, 2024 at 11:39 PM EDT
Jack Adams (left) and Alexis P. Suter (right) at Blues, Brews, and Barbecue in Allentown in 2013.
Jack Adams talks with New York blues singer Alexis P. Suter about everything new in her world — and there's a lot to cover: reuniting with some of her previous bandmates; signing to Nola Blue Records; the live debut of her new single, "4 Wheels Beats 2 Heels", at the 61st Philadelphia Folk Festival; other upcoming concert dates including the 2024 Reading Blues Festival and a European tour; and much more.

At the time of the interview, Alexis P. Suter was preparing to perform at the 61st Philadelphia Folk Festival on Friday, August 16. The festival runs through Sunday, August 18. Tickets and information are available at the festival website. Music and future tour dates for Suter can be found at her website.

(Original air-date: 8/13/2024)
Jack Adams
Born and raised in Allentown, Pa, Jack has been an avid drummer/singer in the rock, R&B, and blues genres. He is a longtime board member of the Lehigh Valley Blues Network. You can catch Jack serving as a frequent MC at various events throughout the tri-state area. Jack has been a programmer at WDIY since 2010, hosting Bluesville on Saturdays from 3 to 5 pm.
