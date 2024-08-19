"Knockin' Some Boots and Shakin' Some Hips": Alexis P. Suter Can't Wait to Share Her New Music

Jack Adams talks with New York blues singer Alexis P. Suter about everything new in her world — and there's a lot to cover: reuniting with some of her previous bandmates; signing to Nola Blue Records; the live debut of her new single, "4 Wheels Beats 2 Heels", at the 61st Philadelphia Folk Festival; other upcoming concert dates including the 2024 Reading Blues Festival and a European tour; and much more.

At the time of the interview, Alexis P. Suter was preparing to perform at the 61st Philadelphia Folk Festival on Friday, August 16. The festival runs through Sunday, August 18. Tickets and information are available at the festival website. Music and future tour dates for Suter can be found at her website.

(Original air-date: 8/13/2024)