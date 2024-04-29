© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Award Day! WDIY Receives Four Awards at PA Association of Broadcasters' Ceremony

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published April 29, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
Left to right: Mike Flynn, on-air news host; Shamus McGroggan, Membership and Development Director; Margaret McConnell, Executive Director; Kamna Malhotra, Teen Scientist host Rayna Malhotra's mother; Rakesh Malhotra, Teen Scientist host Rayna Malhotra's father.
Laurie Flynn
/
WDIY
Left to right: Mike Flynn, on-air news host; Shamus McGroggan, Membership and Development Director; Margaret McConnell, Executive Director; Kamna Malhotra, Teen Scientist host Rayna Malhotra's mother; Rakesh Malhotra, Teen Scientist host Rayna Malhotra's father.

WDIY staff and volunteers were in Harrisburg on Friday, April 26 for the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters 2024 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards, held at the Harrisburg Hilton. The station walked away with four awards, tied for the most awards for a single radio station.

Accepting the award for Teen Scientist on behalf of Rayna were her parents, Rakesh and Kamna Malhotra. This is Teen Scientist's third win from the PAB. It is also the WDIY app/digital strategy's third win from the organization.

A full list of the 2024 radio and television winners is available at the PAB website.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Pennsylvania Association of BroadcastersWDIY Awards
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
See stories by Shamus McGroggan
Related Content