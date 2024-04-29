Award Day! WDIY Receives Four Awards at PA Association of Broadcasters' Ceremony

WDIY staff and volunteers were in Harrisburg on Friday, April 26 for the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters 2024 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards, held at the Harrisburg Hilton. The station walked away with four awards, tied for the most awards for a single radio station.



Accepting the award for Teen Scientist on behalf of Rayna were her parents, Rakesh and Kamna Malhotra. This is Teen Scientist's third win from the PAB. It is also the WDIY app/digital strategy's third win from the organization.

A full list of the 2024 radio and television winners is available at the PAB website.