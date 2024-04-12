© 2024
Diane Monroe Previews 'Violin Woman, African Dreams' at Zoellner Arts Center

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published April 12, 2024 at 3:06 PM EDT
Diane Monroe and Bill Dautremont-Smith in the WDIY studios.
Diane Monroe and Bill Dautremont-Smith in the WDIY studios.

Bill Dautremont-Smith speaks with violinist Diane Monroe about her upcoming performance at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem. In Monroe's show, called Violin Woman, African Dreams, she brings together violin, West African kora (a long-necked, 21-string, plucked instrument), banjo, Western string quartet, percussion, and bass for a captivating musical memoir. The music bridges jazz, classical, and traditional African music, revealing an African American violinist’s trials and triumphs.

Violin Woman, African Dreams will take place on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM in Baker Hall, Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem. More information and tickets are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.

(Original air-date: 4/6/2024)
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
