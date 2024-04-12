Diane Monroe Previews 'Violin Woman, African Dreams' at Zoellner Arts Center

Bill Dautremont-Smith speaks with violinist Diane Monroe about her upcoming performance at Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem. In Monroe's show, called Violin Woman, African Dreams, she brings together violin, West African kora (a long-necked, 21-string, plucked instrument), banjo, Western string quartet, percussion, and bass for a captivating musical memoir. The music bridges jazz, classical, and traditional African music, revealing an African American violinist’s trials and triumphs.

Violin Woman, African Dreams will take place on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM in Baker Hall, Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem. More information and tickets are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.

(Original air-date: 4/6/2024)