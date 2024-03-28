© 2024
A Unique Mix of Pieces at the LU Choral Arts Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published March 28, 2024 at 10:31 PM EDT
Steven Sametz at a Lehigh University Choral Arts rehearsal.

Karen El-Chaar talks with Steven Sametz; Ronald J. Ulrich, Professor of Music and Artistic Director of Lehigh University Choral Arts; and Michael Spencer Phillips, choreographer and Haroger Artist-in-Residence at Lehigh University to talk about the school's upcoming Choral Arts "Best Of" Concert on March 22 and 23.

Featuring beloved works from the past year and the premiere of Sametz's Strange Music for choir, soloists, instrumentalists, and dancers, the show will leave audiences amazed.

(Original air-date 3/24/24)
Lehigh University Choral Arts Steven Sametz Michael Spencer Phillips
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
