A Unique Mix of Pieces at the LU Choral Arts Concert

Karen El-Chaar talks with Steven Sametz; Ronald J. Ulrich, Professor of Music and Artistic Director of Lehigh University Choral Arts; and Michael Spencer Phillips, choreographer and Haroger Artist-in-Residence at Lehigh University to talk about the school's upcoming Choral Arts "Best Of" Concert on March 22 and 23.

Featuring beloved works from the past year and the premiere of Sametz's Strange Music for choir, soloists, instrumentalists, and dancers, the show will leave audiences amazed.

(Original air-date 3/24/24)

