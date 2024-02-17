© 2024
Paul Salerni Brings His Favorite Italian Fables to Zoellner Arts Center

WDIY | By Wally Vinovskis
Published February 17, 2024 at 4:51 AM EST
Paul Salerni (left) and Wally Vinovskis (right)
Composer Paul Salerni talks with WDIY's Wally Vinovskis about the new Lehigh University Philharmonic concert, Italian Fables, at Zoellner Arts Center. This family-friendly concert features — as the title suggests —three Italian fables for orchestra with music by Salerni: The Old Witch and the New Moon, The Big Sword and the Little Broom, and Palma.

Italian Fables will have two performances — Friday, February 16 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, February 17 at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.

(Original air-date: 2/17/2024)
Wally Vinovskis
Waldemar "Wally" Vinovskis was formerly the host of Friday's edition of WDIY Classics and is a regular host on Hearing Voices. He has also hosted Swing Sunday, The Blend, Celtic Faire and Unlimited Possibilities as well as Morning Edition. Along with his on-air activities, Wally is a former member of the WDIY Board of Directors.
See stories by Wally Vinovskis
