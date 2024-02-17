Paul Salerni Brings His Favorite Italian Fables to Zoellner Arts Center
Composer Paul Salerni talks with WDIY's Wally Vinovskis about the new Lehigh University Philharmonic concert, Italian Fables, at Zoellner Arts Center. This family-friendly concert features — as the title suggests —three Italian fables for orchestra with music by Salerni: The Old Witch and the New Moon, The Big Sword and the Little Broom, and Palma.
Italian Fables will have two performances — Friday, February 16 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, February 17 at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.
(Original air-date: 2/17/2024)