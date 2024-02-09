Taking You on a Fascinating Journey: Don Quixote, Carmen and More in Store for Allentown Symphony Orchestra Concert

WDIY Classics host Karen El-Chaar previews the upcoming Allentown Symphony Orchestra concert, "The Passion of Carmen" at Miller Symphony Hall.

Karen welcomes ASO maestra Diane Wittry, cellist Luigi Piovano, violist Cynthia Phelps, and conducting fellow Tyler Readinger. They provide insights into the concert's music performance of "Don Quixote," "Overture to Don Giovanni" and "Carmen."

Allentown Symphony Orchestra's concert, 'The Passion of Carmen,' will have two performances — Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, February 11 at 2 PM at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown. Tickets and information are available at Miller Symphony Hall's website.

(Original air-date: 2/8/2023)