Taking You on a Fascinating Journey: Don Quixote, Carmen and More in Store for Allentown Symphony Orchestra Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published February 9, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST
Left to right: maestra Diane Wittry, cellist Luigi Piovano, WDIY Classics host Karen El-Chaar, conducting fellow Tyler Readinger.
Peter Blair
/
WDIY
WDIY Classics host Karen El-Chaar previews the upcoming Allentown Symphony Orchestra concert, "The Passion of Carmen" at Miller Symphony Hall.

Karen welcomes ASO maestra Diane Wittry, cellist Luigi Piovano, violist Cynthia Phelps, and conducting fellow Tyler Readinger. They provide insights into the concert's music performance of "Don Quixote," "Overture to Don Giovanni" and "Carmen."

Allentown Symphony Orchestra's concert, 'The Passion of Carmen,' will have two performances — Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, February 11 at 2 PM at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown. Tickets and information are available at Miller Symphony Hall's website.

Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
