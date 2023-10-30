Diane Wittry and Daniel Zipin Preview Allentown Symphony Orchestra's 'Bronfman Plays Brahms'

Karen El-Chaar speaks with Allentown Symphony Orchestra maestra Diane Wittry and conducting fellow Daniel Zipin to preview the orchestra's concert Bronfman Plays Brahms on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Miller Symphony Hall.

Bronfman Plays Brahms opens the ASO's season and showcases superstar pianist Yefim Bronfman performing the perennial favorite of Brahms, Piano Concerto No. 2. The concert also showcases two works by women composers — French composer Louise Farrenc (Symphony No. 3) and New York native Jessie Montgomery (Starburst).

More information is available at the Miller Symphony Hall website.