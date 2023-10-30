'We Are a Part of the Throughline of Music History:' The Bach Choir Prepares for Their 125th Anniversary Concert

Karen El-Chaar looks at the Bach Choir of Bethlehem's upcoming 125th anniversary concert featuring the world premiere performance and live recording of Felix Mendelssohn’s reconstruction of Bach’s St. Matthew Passion. To preview the performance and dig into the history of the piece, Karen speaks with Dr. Christopher Jackson, artistic director and conductor of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, along with musicologist Malcolm Bruno.

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Lehigh University's Packer Memorial Church. Tickets and information are available at the Bach Choir website.

(Original air-date: 10/26/2023)