'We Are a Part of the Throughline of Music History:' The Bach Choir Prepares for Their 125th Anniversary Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT
Dr. Christopher Jackson (left) and Malcolm Bruno (right)
WDIY / Bruno
/
Contributed Photo
Dr. Christopher Jackson (left) and Malcolm Bruno (right)

Karen El-Chaar looks at the Bach Choir of Bethlehem's upcoming 125th anniversary concert featuring the world premiere performance and live recording of Felix Mendelssohn’s reconstruction of Bach’s St. Matthew Passion. To preview the performance and dig into the history of the piece, Karen speaks with Dr. Christopher Jackson, artistic director and conductor of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, along with musicologist Malcolm Bruno.

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Lehigh University's Packer Memorial Church. Tickets and information are available at the Bach Choir website.

(Original air-date: 10/26/2023)
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
