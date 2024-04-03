Batter Up! Talkin' Baseball with the IronPigs' Sam Jellinek

WDIY presents a special feature welcoming the 2024 baseball season with Lehigh Valley IronPigs Manager of Broadcasting and Media Relations, Sam Jellinek. He talks about this year's roster, the team's work to beat last year's record, and the fun experiences fans can expect, from new menu items to themed nights and so much more.

For this season's schedule and to purchase tickets to both IronPigs games and other events at Coca-Cola Park, visit the IronPigs website.