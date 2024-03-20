Local Medical Students Celebrate Residency Placements | WDIY Local News

Across the country, medical students in their fourth year of school participate in the annual Match Day; a ceremonial event where they open sealed envelopes to reveal the location of their medical residency assignment.

Press releases celebrated the day for students in the SELECT program at Lehigh Valley Health Network and at the St. Luke’s School of Medicine. On Friday, around a dozen SELECT students and 38 St. Luke’s students found out the name of the assignments that will shape their careers as physicians.

Students will continue their education at various networks, with some staying at LVHN for a portion or the entirety of their residency while others will work at the University of Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic, and more.

Assignments are decided by a complex algorithm that chooses the best fit for each student based on their top choices and the programs' top choices of students. This post-graduate education can last between three and eight years.

Robert Barraco, MD, LVHN’s Chief Academic Officer, celebrated the brilliant minds that pass through the program, and the fact that they’re more prepared to take on any future endeavors. “They are qualified,” he said, “to now go out and teach the world what it means to care for others and to be leaders who will shape the future of healthcare.”

Students will now be spread out across the country to practice disciplines including anesthesiology, radiology, emergency medicine, and many more.