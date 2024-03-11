© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'It's All the Kingdom of Music': Jazz Pianist Lisa Hilton Lets the Music Take Her Away When Composing

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published March 11, 2024 at 8:15 PM EDT
Lisa Hilton
Lisa Hilton
/
Contributed Photo

Bill Dautremont-Smith talks with southern California-based jazz pianist and composer Lisa Hilton, who will be performing with her quartet at Miller Symphony Hall's Rodale Room as part of the Jazz Upstairs series. The sold out show will serve as the quartet's final performance of their 2024 national tour, after performing at New York City's Carnegie Hall the preceding evening.

Hilton discusses her latest album, Coincidental Moment; her prolific recording career; how she composes her music pieces; the balance between composing and playing live; her band members; and more.

The Lisa Hilton Quartet will perform on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. More information about the show is available at Miller Symphony Hall's website.

(Original air-date: 3/5/2024)
Tags
WDIY Headlines InterviewLiveMiller Symphony HallJazz Upstairs
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
Related Content