'It's All the Kingdom of Music': Jazz Pianist Lisa Hilton Lets the Music Take Her Away When Composing

Bill Dautremont-Smith talks with southern California-based jazz pianist and composer Lisa Hilton, who will be performing with her quartet at Miller Symphony Hall's Rodale Room as part of the Jazz Upstairs series. The sold out show will serve as the quartet's final performance of their 2024 national tour, after performing at New York City's Carnegie Hall the preceding evening.

Hilton discusses her latest album, Coincidental Moment; her prolific recording career; how she composes her music pieces; the balance between composing and playing live; her band members; and more.

The Lisa Hilton Quartet will perform on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. More information about the show is available at Miller Symphony Hall's website.

(Original air-date: 3/5/2024)