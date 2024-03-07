George Hrab Breaks Down His Upcoming 'Terpsichore' Concert

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter George Hrab joins Arnie Lichten in the WDIY studios to perform live and discuss his upcoming concert at the Ice House in Bethlehem that will see an expanded band perform his latest album, Terpsichore, in its entirety.

The concert will have two sets, the first featuring a quartet playing some of Hrab's older material, and the second featuring an expanded group of performers playing all of Hrab's 8th full-length studio album, Terpsichore.

In addition to Hrab, the show will feature a hefty line-up of fellow area musicians, including: Slau (guitar), Neil Wetzel (saxophone), Dale Gerheart (vocals), Vinni Puccio (bass), Eric Kenlin (drums, vocals), Matt Asti (keyboards, vocals), CJ Steinway (keyboards, percussion), Raysa Michelle (vocals, percussion), and Kiera Wilhelm (vocals, percussion).

'Terpsichore: The Complete Album Live in Concert' will take place at the Ice House on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 PM. Tickets and more information can be found on the concert's Eventbrite page.

(Original air-date: 3/4/2024)

