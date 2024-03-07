© 2024
George Hrab Breaks Down His Upcoming 'Terpsichore' Concert

WDIY | By Arnie Lichten
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:08 AM EST
George Hrab.
Sgerbic
/
Wikimedia Commons
George Hrab in 2017.

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter George Hrab joins Arnie Lichten in the WDIY studios to perform live and discuss his upcoming concert at the Ice House in Bethlehem that will see an expanded band perform his latest album, Terpsichore, in its entirety.

The concert will have two sets, the first featuring a quartet playing some of Hrab's older material, and the second featuring an expanded group of performers playing all of Hrab's 8th full-length studio album, Terpsichore.

In addition to Hrab, the show will feature a hefty line-up of fellow area musicians, including: Slau (guitar), Neil Wetzel (saxophone), Dale Gerheart (vocals), Vinni Puccio (bass), Eric Kenlin (drums, vocals), Matt Asti (keyboards, vocals), CJ Steinway (keyboards, percussion), Raysa Michelle (vocals, percussion), and Kiera Wilhelm (vocals, percussion).

'Terpsichore: The Complete Album Live in Concert' will take place at the Ice House on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 PM. Tickets and more information can be found on the concert's Eventbrite page.

(Original air-date: 3/4/2024)
Arnie Lichten
Arnie Lichten started broadcasting back in the days of steam powered radio on WJRH in Easton. Leaving the Lehigh Valley for the bright lights and massive audiences of Briarcliff Manor, New York, he spent some time on WRNW, where Howard Stern got his start. Wildly divergent careers followed, and Arnie moved back to the Lehigh Valley, doing shows on WMUH before moving to WDIY. He began hosting Jazz Junction on Friday nights and later moved into his current role as regular Monday afternoon host of The Blend.
