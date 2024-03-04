My 3 Songs: WDIY's Retiring Executive Director Greg Capogna

Keith Kelleher welcomes WDIY's retiring Executive Director, Greg Capogna, into the studio select three of his favorite songs to play and reflect on some of his experiences from 50+ years in the radio industry.

The Guess Who - Rain Dance - So Long, Bannatyne (1971) - RCA Records

Blue Öyster Cult - "Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll" - Blue Öyster Cult (1972) - Columbia Records

David Bowie - "Heroes" - Heroes (1977) - RCA Records

Listen to the full songs below.

(Original air-date: 2/28/2024)