My 3 Songs: WDIY's Retiring Executive Director Greg Capogna

WDIY | By Keith Kelleher
Published March 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM EST
Keith Kelleher and Greg Capogna sit in WDIY's studio.
Greg Capogna (right) in the studio with Keith Kelleher (left) during his last week as Executive Director at WDIY. Capogna retired after five years at WDIY and more than 50 years in the radio industry at different stations around the country.

Keith Kelleher welcomes WDIY's retiring Executive Director, Greg Capogna, into the studio select three of his favorite songs to play and reflect on some of his experiences from 50+ years in the radio industry.

Playlist:

  • The Guess Who - Rain Dance - So Long, Bannatyne (1971) - RCA Records
  • Blue Öyster Cult - "Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll" - Blue Öyster Cult (1972) - Columbia Records
  • David Bowie - "Heroes" - Heroes (1977) - RCA Records

Listen to the full songs below.

(Original air-date: 2/28/2024)
Keith Kelleher
Keith Kelleher has hosted WDIY's The Blend on Wednesdays since July of 2005. He started his radio career at WLVR at Lehigh University as part of the community staff and has been involved with a handful of radio stations since then. In addition to hosting The Blend on WDIY, Keith is currently a host of Sleepy Hollow on WXPN in Philadelphia.
See stories by Keith Kelleher
