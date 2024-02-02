Early Spring! Punxsutawney Phil Doesn't See His Shadow | WDIY Local News

Warmer weather could be here before we know it after Punxsutawney Phil missed his shadow Friday morning.

Crowds gathered at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania in the early morning, excited for the groundhog’s annual prediction.

As the anticipation started to build, chants spread throughout the crowd.

“Phil, Phil, Phil, Phil…”

After an introduction of the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, and once a red carpet was placed atop a wooden stump, Phil was brought out.

“It’s Punxsutawney Phil!” *cheers*

The crowd waited for an official decision. Finally, he directed them to the correct scroll out of the two in front of him, and the ruling was read aloud.

“Atmosphere is a wonderful thing, and we can create our own and the weather it brings. It brings hope for the future and so much more, maybe some Punxsutawney Phil write-in votes in 2024. But what this weather did not provide, is a shadow or reason to hide. Glad tidings on this Groundhog Day, and early Spring is on the way!” *cheers*

This is only the 21st time in the 138 years that the tradition has been held that Phil has not seen his shadow.