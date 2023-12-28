LVHN Reveals Their Top Baby Names of 2023 | WDIY Local News

The top names given to newborns at Lehigh Valley Health Network have been relatively consistent for the past three years.

Noah took the top spot for names given to boys born at LVHN this year, while Isabella took the top spot for girls, according to a press release. Both names have been pushing toward the top for a few years now, and both came in second place in 2022.

Among other popular names chosen locally were Oliver, Cameron, Sophia, and Olivia.

Noah is popular nationally, as it also took the top spot for the entire country. Nationally, Olivia and Emma hold this year’s top two spots for girl names.

Last year, Harper was the most popular girls’ name at Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill. With the success and popularity of the Philadelphia Phillies the past couple years, including playoff runs and a trip to the World Series, 16 newborn girls were given the name this year, possibly after Bryce Harper, one of the team’s most popular players. The name Bryce was also pretty popular this year, as well as the name Bryson, perhaps named after another popular Phillies player, Bryson Stott.

Across the country, there’s also been a wave of names inspired by Taylor Swift songs, with her Eras Tour earning the spotlight this year. Names like Betty, Marjorie, Summer, and Ivy all moved toward the top of the list. At LVHN, only Ivy seemed to gain any relative popularity, with nine babies receiving that name. The other three names only received one or two nods here in the Lehigh Valley.

Hit movies have also been known to inspire some names, although one of this year’s most popular, “Barbie,” didn’t make the cut at LVHN. “Top Gun: Maverick” seemed to, with fifteen babies being given that name with various spellings.