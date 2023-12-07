ArtsQuest Receives Large Grant to Increase Inclusion | WDIY Local News

ArtsQuestwas given an exciting grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

A press release shared news of the grant worth $82,500 for the 2023-2024 Neighborhood Assistance Program, also known as NAP. The funding comes specifically from the Special Program Priorities component.

NAP’s main goal is to promote community participation and bring together residents, nonprofits, and businesses. It focuses on distressed or low-income portions of a population.

ArtsQuest intends to use this money to fund accommodations for individuals with physical, sensory, intellectual, and mental impairments by creating programs more inclusive to these groups. They also look forward to engaging a more diverse portion of the community by offering performance opportunities for historically disadvantaged artists and providing more educational and cultural opportunities throughout the year.

The DCED congratulated ArtsQuest on the award which seeks to “improve the quality of life for every Pennsylvanian by improving our communities, especially for those who face challenges in daily life.”

In response, ArtsQuest expressed their gratitude for the grant that will help them continue their outreach and create equitable access to programs and facilities to build a future where the arts are accessible to all.