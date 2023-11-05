Big Lazy's Stephen Ulrich on Crafting His Band's Film Noir Sound, Composing Music for HBO, and More

Carlos Benjamin talks with Stephen Ulrich, guitarist for the New York City-based instrumental trio Big Lazy who are coming to Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on November 11, 2023.

Ulrich discusses Big Lazy's twangy, film noir sound; his music compositions which include the HBO series Bored to Death and the public radio program, This American Life; other bands he's played in; and Big Lazy's upcoming debut in the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets and information for Big Lazy's upcoming show at Godfrey Daniels can be found here.

(Original air-date: 11/3/2023)