© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big Lazy's Stephen Ulrich on Crafting His Band's Film Noir Sound, Composing Music for HBO, and More

WDIY | By Carlos Benjamin
Published November 5, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST
Stephen Ulrich (center) with his Big Lazy bandmates, drummer Yuval Lion (left) and bassist Andrew Hall (right).
Matt Carr
/
Contributed Photo
Stephen Ulrich (center) with his Big Lazy bandmates, drummer Yuval Lion (left) and bassist Andrew Hall (right).

Carlos Benjamin talks with Stephen Ulrich, guitarist for the New York City-based instrumental trio Big Lazy who are coming to Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on November 11, 2023.

Ulrich discusses Big Lazy's twangy, film noir sound; his music compositions which include the HBO series Bored to Death and the public radio program, This American Life; other bands he's played in; and Big Lazy's upcoming debut in the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets and information for Big Lazy's upcoming show at Godfrey Daniels can be found here.

(Original air-date: 11/3/2023)
Tags
WDIY Headlines Big LazyGodfrey DanielsInterviewLive
Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the Friday host of The Blend and a rotating host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays.
See stories by Carlos Benjamin
Related Content