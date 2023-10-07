© 2023
WDIY Studio Session: Trevor Exter

By Stewart Brodian
Published October 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
Stewart Brodian sits at a table; Trevor Exter sits in a chair holding a guitar
Host Stewart Brodian (left) and Trevor Exter (right) in the WDIY studios.

New York-based singer-songwriter Trevor Exter joins WDIY's Stewart Brodian for a stripped-down live performance. Plus, Exter talks about his move from playing the cello to the guitar, his experience playing in New York and the Lehigh Valley, and the upcoming XVSK reunion show at Godfrey Daniels on October 7th.

Exter will reunite with Lehigh Valley drummer John Kimock at Godfey Daniels who he performed with from 2008 to 2012 as part of XVSK. For this reunion show, the duo will be joined by bassist Christoper X. Walker. Tickets and more information about the show is available at the Godfrey Daniels website.

(Original air-date: 10/5/2023)

WDIY Studio Sessions Godfrey DanielsTrevor ExterLive
Stewart Brodian
Stewart Brodian has been on the air since the station's first year of operation in 1995. He is a local musician (guitar and piano), composer, actor, film maker, celebrity impersonator (Howard Stern) and all around nice guy. He seasons his playlist with local and independent bands. His independent TV pilot, "Double Or Nutin," has been shown on WFMZ TV 69 as well as a few other stations around the nation and overseas.
