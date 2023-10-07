WDIY Studio Session: Trevor Exter

New York-based singer-songwriter Trevor Exter joins WDIY's Stewart Brodian for a stripped-down live performance. Plus, Exter talks about his move from playing the cello to the guitar, his experience playing in New York and the Lehigh Valley, and the upcoming XVSK reunion show at Godfrey Daniels on October 7th.

Exter will reunite with Lehigh Valley drummer John Kimock at Godfey Daniels who he performed with from 2008 to 2012 as part of XVSK. For this reunion show, the duo will be joined by bassist Christoper X. Walker. Tickets and more information about the show is available at the Godfrey Daniels website.

(Original air-date: 10/5/2023)