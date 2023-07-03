APL Participating in 'Healthy Kids, Healthy Allentown' Summer Lunch Program | WDIY Local News

The Allentown Public Library is helping to make sure that children don’t go hungry this summer.

The library says it is participating in the Healthy Kids, Healthy Allentown Summer Anti-Hunger Initiative.

According to a press release, the program is being held Monday-Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. through Aug. 4. Any child up to the age of 18 can receive a free, healthy meal at the library, as well as at several other locations throughout Allentown.

The Allentown Public Library said it is welcoming students from the Allentown School District to attend the meals program, especially on Fridays when school buildings are closed due to the district’s summer hours.

Healthy Kids, Healthy Allentown is an annual city-wide partnership, coordinated by the Allentown Health Bureau, which aims to provide the city’s children with access to healthy food during the summer months.

The release said this is especially important for children who might otherwise only receive a meal when in school.

Other locations where children can get free meals include playgrounds, summer school programs and community centers. Meal sites, including at the library, often offer activities and events as well.

A full list of APL’s activities is available on social media or on the library’s website at www.allentownpl.org.

The program is funded by the National League of Cities, the Food Research and Action Center and the Walmart Foundation.

Meals are provided through ASD and the Summer Food Service Program, a federally-funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

PDE says all meals and snacks served through the Summer Food Service Program must meet federal nutrition standards, and require servings of grains, proteins, fruits and vegetables, and milk.

Lehigh Valley Health Network has also announced that Lehigh Valley Reilly’s Children’s Hospital is participating in SFSP and will be distributing free lunches to children Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. through Aug. 24.

Meals will be provided inside the Lehigh Valley Hospital-17th Street School of Nursing building’s first floor auditorium. No registration is required.

LVHN said in a release that more than 30,000 children in the Lehigh Valley are food insecure, meaning they do not have access to healthy meals every day.

(Original air-date: 7/3/23)