PA House Passes Lehigh County Lawmaker's $100 Million Plan to Boost Mental Health Services | WDIY Local News

A bill that would allocate additional federal funding to combat Pennsylvania’s mental health crisis is off to the state Senate

House Bill 849, which would allocate $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to address behavioral health needs, passed through the House on a 173-30 vote on Wednesday.

According to a release from its author, State Rep. Mike Schlossberg of Lehigh County, the legislation takes and expands recommendations made by the Behavioral Health Commission on Adult Mental Health.

This 24-person group, made up of behavioral health experts, advocates, providers and lawmakers, was tasked with providing recommendations on how to use $100 million in ARPA funding to address mental health.

Under HB 849, $34 million would go toward workforce development and retention in behavioral health, including training, paid internships, loan repayment and tuition assistance for aspiring mental health professionals

Additionally, $31.5 million would be used to expand criminal justice and public safety programs, as well as for grants administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Another $34.5 million would help expand mental health supports and services through various allocations. The breakdown is as follows:



$18 million for suicide prevention.



$10 million for behavioral health integration by primary care practitioners and practices.



$3.5 million for grants to develop peer-led mental health and substance use disorder services.



$3 million for the state Department of Human Services to make grants for technology and training for behavioral health telehealth providers.

HB 849 was unanimously approved by the House Human Services Committee on May 23.

Schlossberg spoke about the need for increased mental health funding before the vote.

“It is a little strange to talk about $100 million as a number that is both large and small, but that is actually what we are looking at here. This money will have a deeply personal impact on people across the commonwealth," he said.

“That being said, if we are talking about unmet mental health needs, this money is truly just a drop in the bucket."

Schlossberg said one in five people suffer from some form of mental illness but added that only 40% will receive the needed treatment.

He also said suicide rates have increased by around 37% since 2000, and that suicide is the leading cause of death among people aged 10-34.

“This legislation will improve lives. It will save lives," Schlossberg said.

"It will do so across the commonwealth, helping children and adults in our deepest pockets of rural and urban poverty, our most affluent communities, and everywhere in between.”

The release said approximately 1.7 million Pennsylvanians live in a community that does not have enough mental health professionals.

It also said 98,000 children between the ages of 12-17 were diagnosed with depression in the last year, but 57% of then were unable to receive any care.

Schlossberg said HB 849 is one of a series of mental health-related bills that will hopefully be passed by the end of June.

These include a partial restoration of $20 million in funding for counties, a permanent funding stream for the 988 suicide prevention hotline, and $100 million for school mental health funding.

