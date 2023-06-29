St. Luke's Will No Longer Participate in U.S. News Hospital Rankings, Citing 'Misguided Methodology' | WDIY Local News

A local health network says it will no longer participate in an annual ranking of hospitals after questioning the system’s methodology.

St. Luke’s University Health Network said it will no longer respond to requests for data from U.S. News & World Report, which compiles an annual ranking of hospitals.

In a May 24 letter sent to the organization, The network said it disagreed with U.S. News’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals in Pennsylvania rankings, which placed St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus in eighth place.

St. Luke’s said the rankings were “seriously flawed” and based on “misguided methodology.”

In its letter the health network pointed to a February 2023 article from U.S. News which said that the rankings were partially based on subjective opinions from physicians, which St. Luke’s called a “popularity contest.”

The U.S. News article did state that its 2023-24 rankings “will assign more weight to clinical outcomes and other objective measures of quality,” and less weight to the opinion surveys.

The organization said the shift “reflects our ongoing effort to use more objective data in our hospital ranking methodologies,” and came after discussions with a number of stakeholders including hospital leaders and medical experts.

However, St. Luke’s letter said that despite the reduction, U.S. News’s “ongoing reliance on subjective criteria” is “ill-advised,” and leads to misleading results.

St. Luke’s also said the ranking system does not include a “balanced performance scorecard for the cost of care,” and weighs the availability of certain services too heavily.

It also said the ranking methodology places an “undue emphasis” on mortality and does not appropriately weigh patients treated for chronic illnesses.

The letter was signed by St. Luke’s President and CEO Richard Anderson, and the network’s vice president and chief quality officer, Donna Sabol.

U.S. News and World Report publishes its methodology on its website, and said its rankings should be taken as a “starting point” for decision making, adding that patient care decisions should also include consultations with medical professionals.

