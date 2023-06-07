Mack Trucks Cuts Ribbon on Remodeled Experience Center, Museum to Reopen June 12 | WDIY Local News

Mack Trucks has reopened its Experience Center after completing remodeling work, and will soon reopen its museum as well.

The Mack Experience Center in Allentown reopened on Tuesday following a $3.2 million renovation project.

According to a release, the remodeled 160,000-square-foot facility includes a new welcome area, which presents a “modern interpretation of the Mack brand.”

It also houses a new brand room, described as being a flexible space to share digital and physical assets with customers, a second boardroom that gives customers the first view of their trucks, and a new briefing room.

The company said this room is large enough to house a Mack Class 8 vehicle inside during discussions.

Additionally, the center’s onsite test track was renovated to include a mud and rock pit area to demonstrate the vehicles’ capabilities, and its product showroom now has a hydraulic lift to show customers the underside of the chassis.

Redesign work on the facility began in December 2022. Mack also said it made upgrades to the Mack Historical Museum, located at the Experience Center, which includes a new gallery floor, graphics and heritage displays.

The museum will open to the public on June 12.

The Experience Center is located close to Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, where all of the company’s heavy-duty vehicle models are assembled for North America and for export.

LVO previously underwent an $84 million renovation project, which was completed in 2020 to revitalize the plant’s infrastructure, equipment, systems, and processes.

The facility started producing trucks in 1975. Its current production models include the Mack LR Electric, Mack Trucks’ first fully-electric Class 8 vehicle.

(Original air-date: 6/7/23)