Easton Seeking Volunteers to Join Advisory Task Forces, Guide Neighborhood Development | WDIY Local News

The city of Easton is asking for resident volunteers to help shape the development and growth of the city.

Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. announced this week that he is seeking up to seven volunteers from each of the city’s neighborhoods to join several Neighborhood Advisory Task Forces.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, one task force will be established for each of Easton’s neighborhoods – College Hill, Downtown, Southside and West Ward.

In a statement, Panto said recommendations from the task forces’ volunteers will help determine and develop a strategic plan for each neighborhood, taking into account each area’s different needs.

Residents interested in serving on a Neighborhood Advisory Task Force should call the mayor’s Executive Assistant, Carlton Ketchen.

An initial combined meeting of all task force members will take place April 19 at 6 p.m. in city hall.

Panto said new investment has expanded Easton’s tax base, which has allowed the city to address each neighborhood’s needs and wants.

He noted that several issues have already surfaced and are being addressed. These include affordable housing, park and playground upgrades, and developing a strategy to attract locally-owned small businesses and services.

In his release, Panto also announced three new neighborhood pop-up festivals scheduled for April and May.

The festivals will be held on:



April 22 at Nevin Park, College Hill



April 29 at Centennial Park, West Ward



May 6 at the Easton Area Neighborhood Center, Southside

All festivals will run from noon to 5 p.m.

