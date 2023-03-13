On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-03-16

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Deborah Martin continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Tibet on Spotted Peccary Music with Cheryl Gallagher.

You will also hear new releases by Leon Alvarado on Melodic Revolution Records and by Fusion of Elements on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (March 9 - show #1349) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.