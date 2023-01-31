PPL Says 'Technical Issue' Which Created Estimated Bills Has Been Resolved | WDIY Local News

PPL says it has fixed an issue which caused some customers to receive higher-than-average electrical bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

In a letter to customers, PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond said a technical issue - which resulted in a significant number of bills that were based on estimated electricity usage - has been resolved.

PPL has said that the issue caused customer meter data to be temporarily unavailable in the systems that generate bills and display customer usage.

This resulted in estimated bills being sent out, based on historical energy usage that might have been higher or lower than actual usage.

The affected bills were sent from Dec. 20 through Jan. 9. Reports indicate that thousands of customers received bills that were excessively higher than the average use.

The letter stated that energy prices have risen sharply over the past two years, but also said estimated billing and higher prices are unrelated.

PPL said customers who received an estimated bill have either already received a corrected bill with actual usage, or an adjustment in their next monthly bill to ensure they only pay for the electricity they use. Customers also have access to detailed usage information online here.

The company said they will not shut off power to residential and small-business customers for nonpayment through Mar. 31, and that they are waiving all late fees in January and February.

Customers can also access payment plans and assistance programs if they are struggling to pay their electricity bill, including self-service options that are available online or by calling 1-800-DIAL-PPL.

PPL also said agents are being added to answer calls and shorten wait times.

In closing, Raymond apologized for the billing issue and long call times, saying in a statement that, “simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust.”

PPL Electric Utilities delivers electricity to over 1.4 million homes and businesses across eastern and central Pennsylvania, including in the Lehigh Valley.

Click here for Raymond's full letter.

(Original air-date: 1/31/23)