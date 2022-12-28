Parkland School Board to Hold Special Public Meeting, Names Intended Appointee to Fill Vacancy | WDIY Local News

The Parkland School Board will hold a special public meeting next week to fill a vacant seat left by the resignation of Jarrett Coleman. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Parkland School District said Tuesday that it will hold a special meeting at the Parkland Administration Center on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m., with the intent of filling the School Board Director seat left by Coleman, who was elected to the Pennsylvania State Senate for the 16th District.

According to a news release, the board intends to appoint former School Board Director Robert Bold to fill the vacancy. The release said Bold does not intend to run for the school board in 2023, when six seats will be up for election.

School board president Carol Facchiano said in a statement that Bold would serve for the remainder of the year until the six seats are filled during the regular election process.

She said that “by doing this, the School Board stays nonpartisan and stands to benefit from Mr. Bold’s knowledge as a result of his long and dedicated history on the Parkland School Board.”

The district noted that, in a similar situation, Bold was previously selected in April 2021 to fill out the remaining term of another resigning member.

He started serving on the school board in December 1999 after a 30-year teaching career in the Allentown School District, and during his tenure Bold was board president five times and vice-president three times.

Coleman, who narrowly defeated long-time incumbent State Sen. Pat Browne, originally intended to stay on the school board while also serving in Harrisburg, but resigned from the former position earlier this month.

The district said Coleman’s resignation was accepted and approved by the school board on Dec. 20.

(Original air-date: 12/28/22)