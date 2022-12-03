Lehigh Valley Native Named as Governor-Elect Shapiro's Chief of Staff | WDIY Local News

Pennsylvania’s Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has named a longtime aide and Lehigh Valley native to a high-level post in his incoming administration. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Shapiro’s transition campaign says Dana Fritz has been appointed as Chief of Staff to the Governor of Pennsylvania.

A Coplay native and Temple University graduate, Fritz will oversee the Office of the Governor and serve as a top advisor and staffer. She will also work to build a team to help implement Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Austin Davis’ vision for the state.

According to a release Fritz has worked with Shapiro for a decade, including as Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director in the Office of Attorney General.

She served as an advisor to Shapiro and led public-facing efforts around the Catholic Church investigation, lawsuits against the Trump administration, and the UPMC/Highmark dispute, among others.

Before that, Fritz managed finance and political efforts for Shapiro when he was a Montgomery County commissioner.

She served as Deputy Campaign Manager and Finance Director on Shapiro’s 2016 campaign for Attorney General, and as campaign manager for his 2020 reelection campaign and 2022 run for governor.

Fritz also previously worked for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and Sen. Bob Casey’s 2012 reelection campaign.

In a statement, Shapiro called Fritz an "incredibly talented leader and committed public servant,” and said he has “complete confidence in her ability” to lead his administration.

Shapiro’s announcement also included statements supporting Fritz’s appointment from five previous chiefs of staff to Gov. Tom Wolf and former governors Tom Corbett, Ed Rendell and Tom Ridge.

Shapiro defeated Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano by 14 points in the election to win the governorship. He will be sworn in Jan. 17.

(Original air-date: 12/3/22)