ArtsQuest Reveals 2023 Musikfest Poster, Celebrating Festival's 40th Anniversary | WDIY Local News

ArtsQuest announced at the end of last week that the Allentown-based family of artists known as Maltas Con Leche has been working in-residence at the Banana Factory Arts Center to create the 2023 Musikfest poster mural.

The poster was officially unveiled on Friday, and it commemorates the 40th anniversary of the music festival.

It also reflects the Lehigh Valley’s rich and diverse culture, according to a release, and represents the Spanish heritage of a carnival.

The colorful poster includes a Vejigante– a character from Puerto Rican folklore – at its center, holding a microphone and an ear of corn. Several people are depicted dancing around the figure, and the backdrop features the SteelStacks, hills, and the Bethlehem Star.

Contributed photo / ArtsQuest

Maltas Con Leche is led by Rafael Mendenez and includes family members ranging in age from four to 22. In a statement, he said culture was their main inspiration, and that “we all brought what culture and music meant to each of us.”

He said MCL has been working together as a family since 2012, and ArtsQuest said each member has equal say and input on the ultimate design they create.

Musikfest is set to run from Aug. 4-13, 2023, and ArtsQuest has already announced the music festival’s first headliners.

The organization said Monday that the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will play on the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Aug. 9.

(Original air-date: 12/5/22)