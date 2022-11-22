Photos: The Ice Rink at SteelStacks Grand Opening

ArtsQuest held the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Ice Rink at SteelStacks on Tuesday. Brief speeches were made by Anne Baum, president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital; J. William Reynolds, Bethlehem mayor; and Kassie Hilgert, ArtsQuest President and CEO. Baum then cut the ribbon and opened the rink for the first children's skate session which featured MeLVin, the mascot of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The rink, located on the lawn of the Levitt Pavilion in south Bethlehem, is open daily, including holidays, through January 1. Tickets are $9 for 14+ year-olds, $7 for 13 and younger, $6 for ArtsQuest members, and $6 per person for group rentals of 15 or more. Hockey skates are available for rent for $6 per person.

There will be a number of themed nights including:



Elf Night - Wednesday, November 30

Pride Night - Thursday, December 1

Superhero Skate - Sunday, December 4

Sensory-Friendly Skate - Tuesday, December 6

Star Wars Skate - Tuesday, December 6

Sensory-Friendly Skate - Wednesday, December 7

Disco/Soul Train Night - Wednesday, December 7

Emo Night - Thursday, December 8

Skate with St. Nick - Sunday, December 11

Mascot Skate - Sunday, December 11

Sensory-Friendly Skate - Tuesday, December 13

90s Night - Tuesday, December 13

Sensory-Friendly Skate - Wednesday, December 14

Phantoms Night - Wednesday, December 14

La Mega Latin Night - Thursday, December 15

Frozen Skate - Sunday, December 18

Sensory-Friendly Skate - Tuesday, December 20

Taylor Swift Night - Tuesday, December 20

Sensory-Friendly Skate - Wednesday, December 21

80s Night - Wednesday, December 21

Y2K Pop Night - Thursday, December 22

The rink features freshly made ice which ArtsQuest says will be maintained throughout the day. The Ice Rink at SteelStacks is presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital. More information is available here.