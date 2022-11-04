As Election Day Approaches, Northampton County Has Tips for Voters | WDIY Local News

With Election Day coming up next week, Northampton County is providing tips for people going to cast their votes. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The county said in a recent release that polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for in-person voting, and that all 154 precincts will be fully staffed.

Voters will check in on an E-poll book, and first-time voters – or those voting in a new precinct – may be required to show ID.

Voters who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot and have turned it in cannot vote in-person. Those who applied for one of these ballots but decided they would rather vote in-person must give the ballot and return envelope to the Judge of Elections.

The Judge will then spoil the ballot and have the voter sign a “Declaration to Surrender Ballot” form, only after which can they cast their vote at the voting machines.

Voters that do not have their ballot or the return envelope will be given a provisional ballot, which can be counted only after the Elections Board verifies that the voter did not vote by mail.

Voters casting a mail-in or absentee ballot are reminded that “naked” ballots, those not enclosed in the inner secrecy envelope, will not be counted. Voters must sign and date the back of the return envelope, and the ballot and secrecy envelope must be free of identifying marks.

If submitted by mail, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. Postmarks will not be considered.

On Election Day, mail-in ballots can be returned directly to the Elections Office, located in the Northampton County Government Center at 669 Washington St., Easton until 8 p.m.

Ballots can also be returned to one of the county’s four secure drop boxes, which will have different closing times on Election Day.

The boxes are located at:



Rotunda of the Government Center, 669 Washington St., Easton, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.



Human Services Building, 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.



Northampton County 911 Center, 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.



Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, City Hall is closed on Election Day but the ballot drop-off box will be available in the Rotunda from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Voters must only drop off their own ballot, or must have a “Certification of Designated Agent” form on file at the Elections Office if dropping off someone else’s.

(Original air-date: 11/4/22)