Fall Foliage in Lehigh, Northampton Counties Is at ‘Peak Color’ This Week | WDIY Local News

Fall foliage fans visiting the Lehigh Valley this week should be greeted by a colorful display. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The latest Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report, which is released by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Thursdays, said the Lehigh Valley region is at its best color this week.

According to the report, the Northampton County service forester in the William Penn State Forest District reported that the northern half of the district is at peak color including Lehigh, Northampton, and Berks counties.

Visitors to the area are recommended to check out the Jacobsburg State Park, Blue Marsh Lake, or the George Wertz Tract. All species - except for oaks - are showing attractive colors, according to the forester.

Neighboring Schuylkill and Carbon counties are also listed as having reached best color while to the south of the Valley, Bucks and Montgomery counties should reach their peak in approximately a week.

The report says that some of the best color this week can also be found in the central and southern Appalachians.

According to DCNR, Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the country.

Pennsylvania’s location and topography supports 134 species of trees, as well as numerous shrubs and vines, that contribute to the colorful display.

DCNR also notes that only three regions in the world support deciduous forests which display autumn color – Eastern North America, the British Isles and parts of Northwestern Europe, and Northeastern China and Northern Japan.

(Original air-date: 10/21/22)