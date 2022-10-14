WDIY's Top 10 Albums of September 2022

Before Halloween takes over and the holiday season creeps up on us, let's take a look at what was played the most on WDIY's airwaves for September 2022! The end 2022 is creeping up on us, so will your favorites stay on this list until the very end? Feel free to call WDIY's studio line with a request at 610-694-8100 x1 or leave your picks on our Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages to hear your favorites as the weather gets colder.

#10

Delbert McClinton

Outdated Emotion

Hot Shot Records/Thirty Tigers

May 13, 2022

“I’ve always wanted to do an album of the songs that influenced me the most. It’s important music from another time. There is a whole generation, maybe two generations now, who don’t know this music.” Delbert McClinton dedicated his newest 16-song album to the people who inspired him the most. He draws from artists like Hank Williams, Jimmy Reed, Lloyd Price, and Ray Charles, just to name a few, for the purpose and drive behind his 27th studio album to date. Outdated Emotion symbolizes a full-circle moment for the 2020 Grammy Award winner as he reinvents the swing, jazz, blues, and country tunes that have informed his 65-year career.

#9

Aoife O’Donovan

Age of Apathy

Yep Roc Records

January 21, 2022

Aofie O’Donovan recorded her third feature album titled Age Of Apathy through a unique arrangement with Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. While in the studio she shares with her producer Joe Henry, she logged daily hours online with GRAMMY-nominated engineer Darren Schneider to get the album done. Her previous albums were composed and recorded in the rush between tours, but Age Of Apathy was more deliberate and methodical as it was made entirely amid the stillness of COVID.

#8

Soccer Mommy

Sometimes, Forever

Loma Vista Recordings

June 24, 2022

Even though this album gained in popularity at WDIY in the fall, Sometimes, Forever is the perfect anti-summer album; her third album is drowning in melancholy, introspection, and doubt that suffocates like hot, endless summer days. The Nashvillee-native Sophie Allison has channeled quintessential 1990s indie rock and blended it with modern internet-driven shoegaze similarly to how other twentysomething femme musicians have (think Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, but each with their own twist on it). This is her first collaboration with producer Daniel Lopatin, who also works regularly with The Weeknd and helped with the Uncut Gems soundtrack, and that can be heard best with how busy and dense the music is sonically without being overwhelming.

#7

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Nightroamer

Thirty Tigers

February 18, 2022

A lot has happened in the four-year gap since Sarah Shook and the Disarmers put out their second studio album titled Years; a global pandemic that the band narrowly missed in terms of a recording schedule, a record label change, and Sarah publicly coming out as non-binary (they/them pronouns). The new album focuses more on hope and change and new habits, and definitely blends their hard country sound with more genres this time, like Britpop, disco, and of course, more punk. Shook has also been working on songs for a solo album set to come out later in 2022.

#6

Keb’ Mo’

Good to Be

Rounder Records

January 21, 2022

Five-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ recently released his newest full-length, Good To Be, in the beginning of 2022 from a very personal place. The album was written between Nashville and his childhood home in Compton, California, which Keb’ recently purchased and renovated. The album release was accompanied by an official video for the title track single, “Good to Be (Home Again),” which was filmed in Mo’s hometown and features the Compton Cowboys.

#5

Lyle Lovett

12th of June

Verve Records

May 13, 2022

12th of June is this Texas singer-songwriter’s first album in a decade, after the 2012 album Release Me. The 11-track album features a mix of Lovett’s originals as well as interpretations of songs by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg. Lovett co-produced the project with Chuck Ainlay, bringing together his usual mix of country, jazz, folk, and more. The name of the album is actually the birthday of this 60-year-old first-time father’s son. Most of the album was recorded in Nashville in 2019, but like most artists, the pandemic delayed it by two years and gave him more time to spend with his family before release.

#4

Father John Misty

Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Sub Pop Records

April 8, 2022

Father John Misty returns with Chloë and The Next 20th Century, his fifth album and first new material since the release of God’s Favorite Customer in 2018. The new edition to his collection was written and recorded August through December 2020. His latest album is a collection of story-song vignettes about a hopeless romantic and his doomed romances with a whole series of women, starting with Chloë.

#3

Trombone Shorty

Lifted

Blue Note Records

April 29, 2022

Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews returns to the stage with his first album in 5 years and the follow-up to his Blue Note Records debut album Parking Lot Symphony. His newest album features special guest vocalist Lauren Daigle & guitarist Gary Clark Jr.. Shorty wanted to capture the energy of his legendary live shows in this album. Lifted combines classic New Orleans sounds with modern lyrics, melody, and beats to create something fresh & unique.

#2

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Endless Rooms

Sub Pop

May 6, 2022

Written amid the pandemic and the devastating Australian wildfires, this band’s newest album fixates on class disparities, environmental destruction, and other political statements. However, their musicality has not changed since their origins, so the statements are paired with the usual 1980’s college rock vibes. Most of the album was written in quarantine, but they quickly isolated themselves in a house in Melbourne and started recording as soon as it was deemed safe. While they may not step on the soapbox with this newest work, they do make a well-appreciated effort to make a statement while maintaining their sound.

#1

Bonnie Raitt

Just Like That…

Redwing

February 25, 2022

Six years since her last studio album, this veteran singer-songwriter and slide guitarist returns with a collection of robust rock that feels like deep dives into her older work. She started off the 1970s working in a folk-inspired blues style, changing ever so slightly with the times, and now she returns to her roots with her 18th studio album. On Raitt’s resume is a list of successful albums, political activism, eight Grammy Awards, her 2000 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her Lifetime Achievement Grammy, and her being the first female musician ever honored by Fender with a signature series of guitars.