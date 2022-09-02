LANTA Offering Fare-Free Travel to Allentown School District Students | WDIY Local News

With the new school year now in session, Allentown School District students have an easier way to get to school. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Allentown School District recently announced that, thanks to an expanded partnership with LANTA, ASD students with a valid district ID have fare-free access on any LANTA fixed route bus service.

Students must show their valid ID for the current year in order to ride for free. The service is only available to current students, and is not transferable or extended to family members or other individuals. LANTA and the district also reminded families that students under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

In a statement, Allentown superintendent Dr. John Stanford said the fare-free system creates more opportunities for students to use LANTA buses to get to school. He noted that most Allentown students live within walking distance of their home school but can use public transportation to get there faster, or during inclement weather.

LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil said the partnership will also speed up the boarding process, and reduce logistical burdens of processing bus fares.

The transit authority had previously partnered with ASD to offer $1 fare for students, which still required that tickets be purchased in advance at school buildings. LANTA also adds trips and extra buses to routes during the academic year to meet added demand from Allentown students.

(Original air-date: 9/2/22)