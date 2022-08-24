AHB to Hold Monkeypox Vaccination Clinics on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 | WDIY Local News

The Allentown Health Bureau will be holding two monkeypox vaccination clinics, including one this week. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Allentown Health Bureau says it will administer a limited supply of the two-dose Jynneos monkeypox vaccine on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, from 4-6 p.m. both days.

The clinics are offering 30 appointments per day, for a total of 60 first-dose monkeypox vaccines. The second dose will be scheduled at the time a person receives their first vaccine.

Eligible individuals must be gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary persons who are age 18 or older who have had multiple (2+) or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days.

They must also meet one of the following criteria:

Have knowledge or suspicion that they may have been exposed to monkeypox or another STI in the past 14 days

Have had any newly diagnosed STI in the past three months, including gonorrhea, chlamydia, early syphilis, or HIV

Have attended an event, met sex partner(s) through online apps or social media, or exchanged money, goods or services for sex

Have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox such as HIV or another condition that weakens their immune system, or they have a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema

Be on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)

Be sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender identity

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Allentown Health Bureau at 610-437-7760 ext. 0.

Once all appointment slots are filled, names will be added to a waiting list for future availability.

