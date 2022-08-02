Musikfest 2022 Adds Second Inclusion Zone, Brings Back ‘Inclusion Day’ Aug. 7 | WDIY Local News

ArtsQuest has announced that it is increasing accessibility to this year’s Musikfest with a new inclusion zone and the return of “Inclusion Day.” WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The zones are sensory-supportive spaces which provide services, tools and amenities for individuals of all ages and abilities with sensory-processing difficulties. These include Silent Sound System headphones, sensory toys, mindfulness activities and learning material, among other resources.

Play-based games and activities will also be available outside of the dedicated quiet space.

The inclusion zones will be located on the north and south sides of the festival map and are free to access. The northern zone will be located at the Familienplatz and will be open from 5-9 p.m. on opening day, and 12-8 p.m. for the rest of the festival.

The southern zone will operate at the SteelStacks Playground from 12-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the festival.

Through a partnership with Accessible Festivals, ArtsQuest has also secured American Sign Language Interpreters for Inclusion Day at Musikfest on Aug. 7, continuing the event for the second consecutive year.

ASL interpretation will be provided for several Aug. 7 shows:



Poets for Justice Presents… World Changers: Speaking Hope to the Future

Coast to Coast

The Funkitorium

Baha Men

Musikfest runs from Aug. 5-14, with a preview night on Aug. 4.

(Original air-date: 8/2/22)