Ziggy Marley to Headline Musikfest 2022, Will Perform a Tribute to His Late Father | WDIY Local News

The son of a legendary Reggae musician has been announced as a new headliner at Musikfest 2022, with a performance celebrating his father. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

ArtsQuest said Monday that the Grammy award-winning musician Ziggy Marley, along with opening guest Kazayah, will headline the Wind Creek Steel Stage Aug. 9.

The concert - a live tribute to his father - has been curated by the Jamaican musician and philanthropist in celebration of his late father Bob Marley’s 75th birthday.

A dollar from each ticket sold will go to benefit the Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment (U.R.G.E.) Foundation.

(Original air-date: 3/22/22)