WDIY Headlines

During NCC Visit, PA Officials Urge Students to Submit FAFSA Applications by Aug. 1 | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published July 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
NCC7_Sedgwick_Harris_NCC.jpg
Commonwealth Media Services
/
PAcast
Sedgwick Harris, Northampton Community College's Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment, said 90% of Northampton's student population receives some form of aid.

Pennsylvania officials are urging certain state students to submit their financial aid applications by Aug. 1 to qualify for a state grant. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Officials said certain students can qualify for a PA State Grant Award if they submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, by Aug. 1, 2022.

The deadline applies to anyone planning to enroll in a community college, a designated Pennsylvania Open-Admission institution, a business, trade or technical school, hospital school of nursing, or a two-year program that is not transferrable to another institution.

The maximum grant award for the 2022-23 PA State Grant Program is $5,750, the largest in its history.

To determine eligibility for the grant, applicants must complete the 2022-23 FAFSA. First-time applicants must also submit a PA State Grant Form.

The 2022-23 FAFSA which can be accessed online at PHEAA.org/FAFSA or StudentAid.gov.

(Original air-date: 7/18/22)

Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
