Service Electric Offering Free Calling to and From Ukraine | WDIY Local News

Service Electric Cable TV & Communications is offering free calling to Ukraine for residential phone service customers. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Direct dial from the U.S. to Ukraine will be free for the first 200 minutes, and Service Electric will also offer a “softphone” mobile app to allow customers unlimited free communication with loved ones living in the Ukraine.

Customers are encouraged to contact Service Electric’s customer service center at 610-865-9100 to get details on direct dialing Ukraine, and to receive instructions on how to set up the mobile app for unlimited free calling.

Some restrictions apply. Customers must talk with a customer service representative for details.

(Original air-date: 3/4/22)